Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh’s BTS photos that broke the internet

1 / 5

Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh

It was in the month of August when the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani officially confirmed that the shooting of this quirky romantic film went on floors. In the announcement video, both Ranveer and Alia were seen prepping on the sets with director Karan Johar. While sharing the news Ranveer said, “Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath!” On the other hand, even Alia shared the same video on her social media account. She articulated, “Too many feels to fit in a caption #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.” While Karan Johar noted, “The day is finally here & I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is - gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar & aashirvaad! It’s time to roll.” Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the upcoming movie also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Ever since the announcement has surfaced online, fans have seen multiples behind-the-scenes photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh going viral on the internet. Here, we have curated a few of them.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram