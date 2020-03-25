Coronavirus updates
RRR: Alia Bhatt's South Indian avatar will leave you excited for her upcoming film opposite Ram Charan

Check out these photos of Alia Bhatt in a South Indian avatar which are making us impatient for her South film debut opposite Ram Charan in RRR.
3258 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Check out Alia Bhatt in a South Indian avatar

    Actress Alia Bhatt is just 27 and is considered one of the greatest actresses of the decade given her excellent talent in movies such as Udta Punjab, Raazi, Dear Zindagi and Gully Boy. The actress is now all set to enter the South film industry with SS Rajamouli's next titled RRR. Amidst the Coronavirus scare in the country, SS Rajamouli recently shared, "It's a time of global crisis. we wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone's spirits. We are launching the long-overdue Title Logo with Motion Poster of @RRRmovie Tomorrow. Though I can’t promise any specific time now, as everyone of our team are working from home. I request the fans and audience on behalf of my whole team to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The country is locked down for a reason there should be no reason for a social gathering. Stay Home... Stay Safe...‬". Resting all rumours of leaving the much-awaited project, Alia Bhatt also shared the same post confirming that she is still a part of the movie. Today, we take a look at Alia Bhatt's South Indian avatar that will certainly leave you impatient to watch her in RRR.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 7
    Her look as the shy South Indian bride

    Her sparkling smile and the delusional bridal look were one of the best parts of this movie, 2 states.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 7
    The iconic Kaanjeevaram saree

    Remember how she stole your breath in the song Iski Uski?

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 7
    The black fusion saree

    Alia kept it simple and elegant with this gorgeous look for a wedding scene.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 7
    The traditonal bun with white flowers

    Her look was on point with a neat bun, kohl eyes and silk saree.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 7
    The unmissable red saree

    From beautiful mogra flowers to her wedding jewelry, we loved everything about this look but the fusion red saree was a winner.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 7
    Mast Magan in this look

    The iconic white saree with golden border won our hearts.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

