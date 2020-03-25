RRR: Alia Bhatt's South Indian avatar will leave you excited for her upcoming film opposite Ram Charan

1 / 7

Check out Alia Bhatt in a South Indian avatar

Actress Alia Bhatt is just 27 and is considered one of the greatest actresses of the decade given her excellent talent in movies such as Udta Punjab, Raazi, Dear Zindagi and Gully Boy. The actress is now all set to enter the South film industry with SS Rajamouli's next titled RRR. Amidst the Coronavirus scare in the country, SS Rajamouli recently shared, "It's a time of global crisis. we wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone's spirits. We are launching the long-overdue Title Logo with Motion Poster of @RRRmovie Tomorrow. Though I can’t promise any specific time now, as everyone of our team are working from home. I request the fans and audience on behalf of my whole team to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The country is locked down for a reason there should be no reason for a social gathering. Stay Home... Stay Safe...‬". Resting all rumours of leaving the much-awaited project, Alia Bhatt also shared the same post confirming that she is still a part of the movie. Today, we take a look at Alia Bhatt's South Indian avatar that will certainly leave you impatient to watch her in RRR.

Photo Credit : Youtube