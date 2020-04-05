#MyCoronaStory
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday: B town actresses pull off THIS trend with absolute confidence; See PICS

Off-shoulder outfits are amongst the latest fashion trends and a favourite in B-Town too! Check out times when our favourite celebs absolutely rocked the look with ease.
5792 reads Mumbai Updated: April 5, 2020 11:00 am
  • 1 / 10
    Actresses who pulled off THIS trend with confidence

    Our beloved personalities from the entertainment industry never shy away from experimenting with their looks and giving us major style goals. From fur coats to absolutely gorgeous embellished lehengas and mirrored red carpet gowns, they define fashion as glam and comfort. Sonakshi Sinha was once styled in a red latex dress which became the talk of the town. Ranveer Singh's quirky sense of style is always a hit and leaves everyone speechless. Laal Singh Chaddha actor is style icon for many and keeps impressing us with her fashion sense. However, B-town celebs love experimenting with their looks and setting new fashion trends. The recent favourite being off-shoulder ensembles! For an instance, Ananya Panday looked all things glam as she once pulled off a printed pink off-shoulder and black leather skirt look at an event! Speaking of that, check out times actresses have pulled off an off-shoulder outfit with absolute ease and style!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara opted for a crisp white dress with multiple black tiny polka dots in three tiers. It also featured frills on the off-shoulder and a bodice that hugged her chest and came with black buttons.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    This picture is bound to make you smile as Ananya dons a pretty red dress for Christmas.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor's off-duty look sets major fashion goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    She is one hell of a stunner and there's no denying that.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 10
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    The most gorgeous woman out there! Virat Kohli is a lucky man.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Jacqueline Fernandez

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    The Dishoom star's style game is one of a kind and we love it.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    She is indeed fabulous!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Parineeti Chopra

    Parineeti Chopra

    Parineeti looks absolutely fantastic in this attire.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    The diva looks ravishing in an off-shoulder red gown at an event!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

