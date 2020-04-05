Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday: B town actresses pull off THIS trend with absolute confidence; See PICS

1 / 10

Actresses who pulled off THIS trend with confidence

Our beloved personalities from the entertainment industry never shy away from experimenting with their looks and giving us major style goals. From fur coats to absolutely gorgeous embellished lehengas and mirrored red carpet gowns, they define fashion as glam and comfort. Sonakshi Sinha was once styled in a red latex dress which became the talk of the town. Ranveer Singh's quirky sense of style is always a hit and leaves everyone speechless. Laal Singh Chaddha actor is style icon for many and keeps impressing us with her fashion sense. However, B-town celebs love experimenting with their looks and setting new fashion trends. The recent favourite being off-shoulder ensembles! For an instance, Ananya Panday looked all things glam as she once pulled off a printed pink off-shoulder and black leather skirt look at an event! Speaking of that, check out times actresses have pulled off an off-shoulder outfit with absolute ease and style!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani