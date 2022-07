1 / 7

Alia Bhatt’s European Summer 2022

Alia Bhatt has been all over the news these days both on the personal and professional front. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress, who had tied the not with Ranbir Kapoor in April this year, is set to embrace motherhood for the first time. Alia had announced her pregnancy with a sweet post on social media. Ever since then, the soon-to-be mommy is inundated with best wishes from friends and family. On the other hand, Alia is also creating a massive buzz for her upcoming Hollywood debut. The actress will be making her debut in Hollywood with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan starrer Heart of Stone and her fans can’t keep calm. Of late, Alia has been busy shooting for her Hollywood project and had travelled to London and Portugal for the same. In fact, Alia, who is quite active on social media, was seen sharing pics from her European trip which included glimpses of her shoot life along with enjoying nature. So, today we bring you a glimpse of Alia Bhatt’s European summer 2022.

Photo Credit : alia bhatt instagram