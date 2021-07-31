Advertisement
  4. Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff to Alia Bhatt & Akansha Ranjan: Celebs who have been friends since childhood

Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff to Alia Bhatt & Akansha Ranjan: Celebs who have been friends since childhood

There are many Bollywood celebrities who have been friends with each other since their childhood. Read ahead to take a look at the names of these celebrities.
    Bollywood celebrities who have been friends since childhood

    Bollywood industry has witnessed friendships amongst many celebrities who have often given BFF goals to their fans and followers. While some celebrities have naturally built a great relationship from working together in a movie, there are celebrities who have been friends since their childhood. These are the celebrities who have grown up with each other, who understand one another completely, and have been through tough times. Some of their friendship started since they were toddlers or in pre-primary school and has been ever-lasting. Here are pictures of Bollywood celebrities who have been friends with each other ever since their childhood. Read ahead to take a look at these Bollywood celebrity friendships.

    Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff

    Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are one of the most adored on-screen Bollywood couples who have worked together in the Baaghi franchise. Fans will be surprised to know that Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff have studied in the same school and have been friends since their childhood.

    Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

    Bollywood actor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor have grown up together as their parents share a close relationship. The three girls are there for each other in all the tough times.

    Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan

    Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan have often given friendship goals. The two have been with each other since they were in school and their friendship only grew stronger with time.

    Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar

    Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar went to the same boarding school and have been friends since childhood. Karan Johar has mentioned on television, “Twinkle is the only woman I ever fell in love with” and that their friendship has always been full of “love, wit and sarcasm”.

    Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra

    Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra have been friends with each other since fourth grade. Both, Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra have often mentioned that they share a very close relationship and have always been there through thick and thin.

