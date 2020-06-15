/
THROWBACK PHOTOS: When exes Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's chemistry on red carpet won over the internet
Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's love affair has been the talk of the town back in the days. Here's taking you down the memory lane to the time the ex-couple made a red carpet appearance and their chemistry won over the internet!
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: June 15, 2020 03:23 pm
When Sidharth and Alia walked the red carpet together and broke the internet
When it comes to celebrities, their personal life is pretty much out there on tabloids. Fans are always curious to know all about their star including their personal lives. From their relationships to their favourite items, the fan following of actors is massive and millions of fans are often willing to go the extra mile to do something for their favourite actor. One such Bollywood couple who continues to send fans into a tizzy and still make headlines is Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Even though it has been more than two years since Alia and Sidharth split, the former lovers continue to have a strong and loyal fan base. Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's relationship was a major talk of the town and often made headlines. The debutants started together in Student Of The Year co-starring Varun Dhawan and soon went on to become stars in their rights. From Student Of The Year to Kapoor & Sons, their on-screen chemistry is indeed incredible. However, their off-screen chemistry was no less! From promotional events, filmy parties and wedding receptions to inside snaps of them spending time together, they often broke the internet. However, they soon called it quits after dating for some time. Interestingly, they spoke about it post-split. Sidharth, who had appeared on Karan Johar's chat show with Aditya Roy Kapur was asked about his relationship with Alia post the break-up and he had said, “I don’t think it’s bitter. We haven’t met after that, to be honest. And it’s civil. It’s been a while and it happens... just like any other relationship”. He further added, “I have known her for much longer. I did know her much before, even before we were dating. So, it’s not like we met as a particular boyfriend-girlfriend thing. I think it’ll remain. It’s just a matter of us coming back.” Back in 2017, the couple was seen together on the red carpet of a prestigious award function. Their off-screen chemistry was truly priceless! Check out photos.
Stylish as ever
The actors look their stylish best in these outfits.
Picture perfect
Sidharth and Alia were seen in Kapoor & Sons opposite each other back in 2016. Their splendid chemistry won over the audiences.
Cannot get keep hands off each other
This picture is too cute for words as Sidharth and Alia cannot keep their hands off each other.
Candid click
Sidharth and Alia were popular and till date have a lot of fan pages dedicated to them which expect their on-screen comeback!
Here's what the actress said about her equation with Sidharth post-breakup
In an interview with DNA, this Raazi actress said that she holds a lot of love and respect for Sid and there is absolutely no bad vibe between them. “I have a lot of love and respect for Sid. We started together in the industry. I have known him for a long time and there’s too much history between us. Honestly, there will never be issues.
Defining style and class
The actors look beyond classy and elegant in this snap and there's no denying that!
Current relationship status
While Sidharth Malhotra is in a rumoured relationship with Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt is dating Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor.
