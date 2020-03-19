Throwback Thursday: Check out Alia Bhatt's captivating smile in THESE photos before she made her debut

1 / 7

Alia Bhatt's THROWBACK photos

Alia Bhatt is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. She made her acting debut as a child artist in the film Sangarsh. Post that, she made her debut as a female lead in Karan Johar's Student of the Year. She essayed the role of Shanaya and won everyone's hearts. Alia later delivered a spectacular performance in Imtiaz Ali's Highway. She essayed the role of a lonely girl who develops Stockholm syndrome. Her powerful performance in the same again won hearts and then there was no looking behind for the actress. Until now, with every film, Alia has proved her versatility. She has done films like Gully Boy, Raazi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and more. The actress is known to challenge the actor within herself. Up next, she will be seen in Brahmastra, Takht, and Sadak's sequel. Fans of the actress are eagerly waiting for her films. Well, Alia has certainly come a long way. As she continues to inspire and entertain us, today, we bring to you some of her throwback photos before she made her debut in KJo's SOTY. Check out!

Photo Credit : APH Images