Throwback Thursday: Check out Alia Bhatt's captivating smile in THESE photos before she made her debut
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1448 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 19, 2020 02:51 pm
Alia Bhatt's THROWBACK photos
Alia Bhatt is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. She made her acting debut as a child artist in the film Sangarsh. Post that, she made her debut as a female lead in Karan Johar's Student of the Year. She essayed the role of Shanaya and won everyone's hearts. Alia later delivered a spectacular performance in Imtiaz Ali's Highway. She essayed the role of a lonely girl who develops Stockholm syndrome. Her powerful performance in the same again won hearts and then there was no looking behind for the actress. Until now, with every film, Alia has proved her versatility. She has done films like Gully Boy, Raazi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and more. The actress is known to challenge the actor within herself. Up next, she will be seen in Brahmastra, Takht, and Sadak's sequel. Fans of the actress are eagerly waiting for her films. Well, Alia has certainly come a long way. As she continues to inspire and entertain us, today, we bring to you some of her throwback photos before she made her debut in KJo's SOTY. Check out!
Photo Credit : APH Images
Pretty as always
The Brahmastra star looks beyond beautiful in this snap.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Cuteness personified
The actress' transformation is amazing.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Candid at its best
We are in love with this candid click of the actress!
Photo Credit : APH Images
Dimpled smile
The actress' dimpled smile will certainly steal your heart.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Style on point
We love how she kept her look simple yet so stylish!
Photo Credit : APH Images
With her mentor
Alia considers KJo as a father. He even ties rakhi to Johar's son Yash. The actress is quite close to him and their bond is unbreakable.
Photo Credit : APH Images
