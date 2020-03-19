Home
Throwback Thursday: Check out Alia Bhatt's captivating smile in THESE photos before she made her debut

Alia Bhatt is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. As she continues to inspire and entertain us, today, we bring to you some of her throwback photos before she made her debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year. Check out!
1448 reads Mumbai Updated: March 19, 2020 02:51 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Alia Bhatt's THROWBACK photos

    Alia Bhatt's THROWBACK photos

    Alia Bhatt is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. She made her acting debut as a child artist in the film Sangarsh. Post that, she made her debut as a female lead in Karan Johar's Student of the Year. She essayed the role of Shanaya and won everyone's hearts. Alia later delivered a spectacular performance in Imtiaz Ali's Highway. She essayed the role of a lonely girl who develops Stockholm syndrome. Her powerful performance in the same again won hearts and then there was no looking behind for the actress. Until now, with every film, Alia has proved her versatility. She has done films like Gully Boy, Raazi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and more. The actress is known to challenge the actor within herself. Up next, she will be seen in Brahmastra, Takht, and Sadak's sequel. Fans of the actress are eagerly waiting for her films. Well, Alia has certainly come a long way. As she continues to inspire and entertain us, today, we bring to you some of her throwback photos before she made her debut in KJo's SOTY. Check out!

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 2 / 7
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    The Brahmastra star looks beyond beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 3 / 7
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    The actress' transformation is amazing.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 4 / 7
    Candid at its best

    Candid at its best

    We are in love with this candid click of the actress!

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 5 / 7
    Dimpled smile

    Dimpled smile

    The actress' dimpled smile will certainly steal your heart.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 6 / 7
    Style on point

    Style on point

    We love how she kept her look simple yet so stylish!

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 7 / 7
    With her mentor

    With her mentor

    Alia considers KJo as a father. He even ties rakhi to Johar's son Yash. The actress is quite close to him and their bond is unbreakable.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

