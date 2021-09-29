Times when Alia Bhatt made it into beau Ranbir Kapoor’s family photo frame

1 / 6

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s family

In the past few years, fans have witnessed many celebrities tying the knot including Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar and many more. While these years can be termed as the era of romance in Bollywood, one such couple whose marriage talk has always piqued audiences interest is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Although Ranbir Kapoor is not on any social media platform, the pair have surely become an internet sensation ever since the two confirmed their relationship. Now, recently, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday and the two travelled to Jodhpur, Rajasthan to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. Alia Bhatt, also took to Instagram to profess her love openly for beau Ranbir. Sharing a picturesque lake-side view, Alia was seen resting her head on boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s shoulder. While sharing the picture, Alia said, “happy birthday my life”. In addition to this, the Highway star also happens to share an amicable bond with the Rockstar actor’s family. Be it Christmas dinners or festive lunches, the couple in the recent past, have been seen making umpteen appearances together. Moreover, going by Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram profile, it appears that the veteran star has grown very fond of the Sadak 2 star. Hence, here we have curated a few adorable moments when Alia Bhatt made it into beau Ranbir Kapoor’s family photo.

Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor Instagram