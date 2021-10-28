Times when Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor dished out major couple goals

1 / 6

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage talk has always piqued audiences interest. Although Ranbir is not on any social media platform, the pair have surely become an internet sensation ever since the two confirmed their relationship. Now, multiple media reports have claimed that Ranbir and Alia might seal the deal in the month of December this year. Although, an official confirmation on the same is yet awaited, but the news has become a breath of fresh air for all Ranbir-Alia fans. Well, we will just have to wait for the couple to make it official, however, here we have created a quick rundown of moments when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dished out major couple goals for fans to follow. For those unaware, the Sadak 2 star is quite active on social media and whenever her posts are about beau Ranbir, it becomes viral in no time. Hence, here’s a quick look-book of their priceless moments together.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram