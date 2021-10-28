Times when Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor dished out major couple goals

Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage talk has always piqued audiences interest. Although Ranbir is not on any social media platform, the pair have surely become an internet sensation ever since the two confirmed their relationship. Now, multiple media reports have claimed that Ranbir and Alia might seal the deal in the month of December this year. Although, an official confirmation on the same is yet awaited, but the news has become a breath of fresh air for all Ranbir-Alia fans. Well, we will just have to wait for the couple to make it official, however, here we have created a quick rundown of moments when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dished out major couple goals for fans to follow. For those unaware, the Sadak 2 star is quite active on social media and whenever her posts are about beau Ranbir, it becomes viral in no time. Hence, here’s a quick look-book of their priceless moments together.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram
Recently, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday and the lovebirds travelled to Jodhpur, Rajasthan to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. Alia Bhatt, also took to Instagram to profess her love openly for beau Ranbir. Sharing a picturesque lake-side view, Alia was seen resting her head on boyfriend Ranbir’s shoulder. While sharing the picture, Alia said, “happy birthday my life”.
Once, when the Student of the Year actress missed Ranbir, she happily invaded his wardrobe to steal his belongings. She took to Instagram to share, “When you miss him so you steal his belongings (& make sure you take many selfies).”
While spending some quality time under the open sky, Ranbir Kapoor turned photographer for his lady love Alia. In the photo, fans can see the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star enjoying a picturesque view. While sharing the post, Alia said, “All I need is sunsets & you ..…. taking my pictures.”
When Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus, the lovebirds had to stay apart from each other, keeping the quarantine norms in mind. It was at that time when Alia shared this photo on the gram.
'Good Girl' Alia Bhatt poses with her 'best boys' Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherjee in this photo.