1 / 5

A look at upcoming OTT releases of 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara has paved the way for many upcoming films to release on several OTT platforms. As per Bollywood Hungama, it is confirmed that Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 will release on Disney+ Hotstar. While Akshay Kumar’s most anticipated movie Sooryavanshi might not see online streaming on the OTT platform, it will be Laxmmi Bomb that will release online instead of movie theatres. The movies joining the bandwagon for an OTT release are Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Laxmmi Bomb and The Big Bull. The decision for the filmmaker’s to opt for a digital platform comes after the surge in Coronavirus cases and subsequent lockdown. The online streaming of Dil Bechara on 24th July, followed Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Duggal’s Lootcase and Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi happened on the same day but different platforms. Subsequently, India’s first female pilot in combat’s biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor release on 12th August, two days after Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Hafiz. The idea to choose online streamers has been exposed to various movie makers and they have are not holding themselves back to give it a try. Adding a dimension to the cinema, the producers are now foraying into broadening their horizon with millennials and Gen Z’s most accessible platform. After all, tough times calls for innovative ideas. Pull up your socks as we present to you the movies that shall see an OTT release this year.

Photo Credit : Instagram