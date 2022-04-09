Varun Dhawan to Ranveer Singh: 6 actors Alia Bhatt romanced on big screen before Ranbir Kapoor

1 / 7

Actors whom Alia Bhatt romanced on big screen

Alia Bhatt is all over the headlines these days not just for the professional but also for the personal front. After all, she is set to tie the knot with beau Ranbir Kapoor next week. It is said to be a grand ceremony which will be attended by Bollywood’s who’s who. According to media reports, Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot in Mumbai and their wedding festivities will begin on April 13. Reportedly, the preparations for the couple’s D-Day are been going on in full swing. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is creating waves for her upcoming movie Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy drama will also feature Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and will mark his first collaboration with the Raazi actress. Interestingly, Alia, in her career of almost a decade, has successfully carved a niche for herself and has several hits to her name. Interestingly, she has shared the screen space with several actors on screen so far. So, as Alia is set to romance Ranbir in Brahmastra, here’s a look at other actors she had romanced so far.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla