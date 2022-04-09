Varun Dhawan to Ranveer Singh: 6 actors Alia Bhatt romanced on big screen before Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is all over the headlines these days not just for the professional but also for the personal front. After all, she is set to tie the knot with beau Ranbir Kapoor next week. It is said to be a grand ceremony which will be attended by Bollywood’s who’s who. According to media reports, Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot in Mumbai and their wedding festivities will begin on April 13. Reportedly, the preparations for the couple’s D-Day are been going on in full swing.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is creating waves for her upcoming movie Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy drama will also feature Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and will mark his first collaboration with the Raazi actress. Interestingly, Alia, in her career of almost a decade, has successfully carved a niche for herself and has several hits to her name. Interestingly, she has shared the screen space with several actors on screen so far. So, as Alia is set to romance Ranbir in Brahmastra, here’s a look at other actors she had romanced so far.
Alia Bhatt made her debut opposite Varun Dhawan in the 2012 release Student of The Year. Later, they went on to share screen space in several movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kalank.
Sidharth Malhotra made his debut with Alia and Varun starrer Student of The Year. Later, he shared the screen with the actress in Kapoor & Sons which also featured Rishi Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Rajat Kapoor and Ratna Pathak Shah.
Alia romanced Arjun in the 2014 release rom-com 2 States. The Abhishek Varman directorial was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel 2 States: The Story of My Marriage.
Vicky and Alia went on to share the screen in the 2018 release spy thriller film Raazi which was helmed by Meghna Gulzar.
Ranveer and Alia went on to share the screen for the first time in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. They will be collaborating once again in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Alia was roped in opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. Both the movies had opened to mixed responses from the audience.
