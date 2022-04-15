Happy faces, 3-tier cake & one love story: INSIDE Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s dreamy wedding

1 / 6

INSIDE Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dreamy wedding

The sweetest couple of the entertainment industry, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally got married on April 14. They tied the knot in presence of close friends and family members at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. To note, Alia and Ranbir dated for five years before taking their relationship a step further. Their wedding festivities started on April 13. Bride Alia Bhatt shared the photos from their big day with Ranbir and also wrote a sweet note. It was a perfect, dreamy wedding. As soon as the photos went out in the public domain, they went viral and social media kept buzzing in. After the wedding ceremony, Mr. and Mrs. Kapoor also made their first public appearance and looked breathtaking together. It is no brainer that this Bhatt-Kapoor 'sangam' is a grand affair. The wedding attendees included Alia's close friends, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan, Ayan Mukerji, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and others. So, let us go inside the dreamy wedding and savor all the unmissable moments from this most-awaited union of recent times.

Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram/ PIC Credit: House On The Clouds