The baby shower of Alia Bhatt has celebrities who have started arriving for the function. Keywords: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen, Pooja Bhatt, Rima Jain, Ayan Mukerji Content: Alia Bhatt is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple announced the good news soon after their wedding. They got married in April this year. Today the actress is having her baby shower. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with her daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and others were spotted arriving for the function. The baby shower is a ceremony organised for the mother-to-be to pamper and make her feel special. Neetu Kapoor donned ethnic wear and smiled as she waved at the shutterbugs.