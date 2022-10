Allu Arjun papped in the Capital

Ever since the release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise last year, the actor took a short break from work and has been spending time with his family. Now, he is soon expected to get back to his shootings with the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Meanwhile, he has been keeping the fans hooked with his social media updates and public appearances. He was captured by the paparazzi as he landed in Delhi to participate in an event. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star donned a white tracksuit. He was seen with a beard and long hair. He also donned an Icon black sports cap and matching flip-flops. AA was all smiles as he posed for the cameras. Just a few days back, Allu Arjun was spotted in Bengaluru, looking dapper in an all-black casual look. He kept his off-duty attire comfortable with a simple T-shirt and trousers. Now, let us see some of Allu Arjun's pictures from today.