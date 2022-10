Allu Arjun oozes charm in casuals

Allu Arjun has cemented his position as one of the most bankable stars in the South with his last release, Pushpa: The Rise, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. As fans await the release of the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, the star was spotted by the shutterbugs in Bangalore today. Once again, he aced an all-black look with ease. He kept his off-duty look casual in a simple black T-shirt and matching trousers.He tied up his outfit of the day with black flip-flops and funky shades. As all fans well know, Allu Arjun has a special place in his wardrobe for black. On more than one occasion, he has given the fashion mongers cues on how to nail an all-black ensemble. It can be casual attire like this one, a formal look, or ethnic wear, AA knows how to make a statement in black. Now, let us decode his latest attire: