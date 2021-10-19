5 PHOTOS of Allu Arjun in ethnic look prove he is the ultimate stylish star of Tollywood

Allu Arjun is the most popular actor in Tollywood. He is fondly referred to as a stylish star and Icon Staar of Telugu cinema. The actor enjoys a massive following and is in fact the very few actors, who made a massive fan base all by himself in the industry. Apart from top-notch acting chops, Allu Arjun is popularly known for his dance and fashion.
The tag of Stylish Star, which is given to Allu Arjun is perfect for the fashion choices he makes. He is one such actor, who makes fashion statements with simplistic outfits, which is what most men want. Be it on-screen or off-screen, be in movies or events, Allu Arjun definitely knows how to grab all the attention towards him with simple yet elegant ethnic outfits. Being the biggest star of the South, his most fashion choices are constantly being replicated by fans, which proves his fashion sense. Here take a look at such outfits, which will look simple but amps up the fashion quotient high.
Photo Credit : Harman Kaur Instagram
Allu Arjun’s plain kurta outfits are the festive inspo you need. Leave out your regular jeans and try out the white and grey shades of kurta to look smashing as ever.
Photo Credit : Allu Arjun Instagram
Dhoti isn’t just meant for weddings, this dhoti and kurta outfits of Allu Arjun will give you a glimpse of how easy it is to carry. The golden dhoti will be so perfect by giving fashionista feels right on point.
Festivals and weddings are a big deal for us and not everybody wants it all simple. Allu Arjun's not so flashy and elegant embroidery work kurta pyjamas’ will make your outfit special and picture-perfect.
Allu Arjun poses in printed kurta, which is the new trending thing in the fashion world. The actor gives simple yet glam up vibes with this look.