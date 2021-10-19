5 PHOTOS of Allu Arjun in ethnic look prove he is the ultimate stylish star of Tollywood

Published on Oct 19, 2021 03:02 PM IST   |  3.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    Allu Arjun in white sequin kurta

    Stylish Star for all things right

    Allu Arjun is the most popular actor in Tollywood. He is fondly referred to as a stylish star and Icon Staar of Telugu cinema. The actor enjoys a massive following and is in fact the very few actors, who made a massive fan base all by himself in the industry. Apart from top-notch acting chops, Allu Arjun is popularly known for his dance and fashion. The tag of Stylish Star, which is given to Allu Arjun is perfect for the fashion choices he makes. He is one such actor, who makes fashion statements with simplistic outfits, which is what most men want. Be it on-screen or off-screen, be in movies or events, Allu Arjun definitely knows how to grab all the attention towards him with simple yet elegant ethnic outfits. Being the biggest star of the South, his most fashion choices are constantly being replicated by fans, which proves his fashion sense. Here take a look at such outfits, which will look simple but amps up the fashion quotient high.

    Photo Credit : Harman Kaur Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Allu Arjun’s plain kurta outfits

    Simple and sophisticated look

    Allu Arjun’s plain kurta outfits are the festive inspo you need. Leave out your regular jeans and try out the white and grey shades of kurta to look smashing as ever.

    Photo Credit : Allu Arjun Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Allu Arjun dhoti kurta pics

    The classic style in dhoti

    Dhoti isn’t just meant for weddings, this dhoti and kurta outfits of Allu Arjun will give you a glimpse of how easy it is to carry. The golden dhoti will be so perfect by giving fashionista feels right on point.

    Photo Credit : Harman Kaur Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Allu arjun elegant kurta pyjamas

    Glam for the festive

    Festivals and weddings are a big deal for us and not everybody wants it all simple. Allu Arjun's not so flashy and elegant embroidery work kurta pyjamas’ will make your outfit special and picture-perfect.

    Photo Credit : Harman Kaur Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    Allu Arjun poses in printed kurta,

    Prints are the new black

    Allu Arjun poses in printed kurta, which is the new trending thing in the fashion world. The actor gives simple yet glam up vibes with this look.

    Photo Credit : Harman Kaur Instagram