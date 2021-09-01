5 PHOTOS to prove Allu Arjun & his wife Sneha are the most stylish couple

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and his beloved wife Allu Sneha are one of the lovely and cutest couples in Tollywood. Allu Arjun and Sneha’s love story is as cute as them. They first met each other at one of Allu Arjun’s friend’s weddings and it was love at first sight for Bunny. After being introduced by one of their (Bunny and Sneha) common friends, the duo exchanged phone numbers and the rest is history.
Apart from that, Allu Arjun and Sneha are the fashion couple of the industry as well, they dress up really well and grace many occasions together. There is never a moment this resplendent couple leaves to display their affection or amazing fashion sense, be it dancing together or taking a meal. Both dress extremely perfectly and complement each other with every outfit. Today let's take a look at their best outfits of the couple as they gave out major fashion and relationship goals.
Photo Credit : Allu Sneha Instagram
Allu Arjun’s and Sneha’s casual outfits are party ready. She is extremely cool in shorts and a t-shirt, whereas he looks shiny and pretty in the shimmery dress.
Allu Arjun and Sneha added a splash of white to their outfits so they can match to the beautiful symbol of love- the Taj Mahal.
Photo Credit : Allu Arjun Instagram
This picture of the proof of the Stylish couple tag. While Sneha kept it indo western in lehenga, he wore golden shoes on an elephant print kurta.
Allu Arjun looks suave in the black kurta set, whereas Sneha looks absolutely beautiful in a stylish gown.