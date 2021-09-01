5 PHOTOS to prove Allu Arjun & his wife Sneha are the most stylish couple

1 / 5

Flaunting Royalty in South Indian outfits

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and his beloved wife Allu Sneha are one of the lovely and cutest couples in Tollywood. Allu Arjun and Sneha’s love story is as cute as them. They first met each other at one of Allu Arjun’s friend’s weddings and it was love at first sight for Bunny. After being introduced by one of their (Bunny and Sneha) common friends, the duo exchanged phone numbers and the rest is history. Apart from that, Allu Arjun and Sneha are the fashion couple of the industry as well, they dress up really well and grace many occasions together. There is never a moment this resplendent couple leaves to display their affection or amazing fashion sense, be it dancing together or taking a meal. Both dress extremely perfectly and complement each other with every outfit. Today let's take a look at their best outfits of the couple as they gave out major fashion and relationship goals.

Photo Credit : Allu Sneha Instagram