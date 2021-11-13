5 Times Allu Arjun showed his love for the apple of his eyes daughter Arha

1 / 5

Daddy & her little princess

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular stars in Tollywood. This Icon Staar, apart from being a phenomenal actor is also an doting father and amazing husband Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha are undoubtedly the cutest couple of Tollywood. The resplendent couple are blessed with adorable kids who hog the limelight often on the internet and win hearts. Allu Arjun is every father in this world as he loved his daughter Arha the most. She is an apple of his eyes and often flaunts his love for the little munchkin on social media. From sharing cutest daughter-father pics to sharing her cooking videos, he makes sure to cherish every spent with Arha. Often at times, their cute video and pictures went viral and today let's take look at such adorable moments of Allu Arjun and his daughter Arha, which will surely make you go aww.

Photo Credit : Allu Arjun Instagram