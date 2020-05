1 / 9

Allu Arjun's childhood photos display him as the sweetest child

Allu Arjun's upcoming film titled Pushpa is making headlines again with the reports of Disha Patani's special appearance in a song for the movie. The makers announced the title and released the first-look posters on social media on his birthday recently. Allu Arjun's record of back to back hits has made Pushpa another movie fans are eagerly looking forward to. Last seen in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo opposite Pooja Hegde, the actor is currently with his family as the lockdown continues. The actor made his debut as a child artist in Vijetha and as a dancer in Daddy, and then made his Tollywood debut in Gangotri in 2003. Talking about his choice to be an actor, Allu Arjun once shared, "Much before I entered films, my dad walked into my room and saw me busy drawing something at 3 A.M. He stood there for some time and said, 'Whatever career choice you make, you are going to be successful', which was back then one of the most encouraging things. Allu Arjun belongs to a filmy family as his father is none other than Allu Aravind who is a well-known film producer and distributor in Tollywood. He is also the nephew of iconic actor Chiranjeevi and his cousin is Ram Charan. Due to hard work and perseverance, Allu Arjun is now one of the biggest stars of the South film industry. Today, we have some throwback photos of the actor which prove he was one of the most adorable star kids while growing up.

Photo Credit : Instagram