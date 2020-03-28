/
/
/
Allu Arjun: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor's photos with his kids Arha, Ayaan make him coolest dad of Tollywood
Allu Arjun: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor's photos with his kids Arha, Ayaan make him coolest dad of Tollywood
As Allu Arjun celebrates his 17 years in the Telugu film industry, have a look at these stunning photos of the actor with his children which proves he is a cool father.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4778 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 28, 2020 02:28 pm
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7
Add new comment