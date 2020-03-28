Coronavirus updates
Allu Arjun: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor's photos with his kids Arha, Ayaan make him coolest dad of Tollywood

As Allu Arjun celebrates his 17 years in the Telugu film industry, have a look at these stunning photos of the actor with his children which proves he is a cool father.
4778 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Allu Arjun's pictures with his children will make you love the star even more

    Allu Arjun completes 17 years in the Telugu film industry today. The actor made his acting debut with K. Raghavendra Rao's Gangotri. Bunny who is one of the greatest actors in the South film industry is known for his talent and his modest and down to earth behaviour towards his fans. The actor is known to create a storm at the box office and he did it again with his last movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opposite Pooja Hegde. The actor also donated Rs 1.25 crore to the Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana government to fight COVID-19. Today, have a look at these beautiful photos of the star with his kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Favourite person to get those swimming session with

    Allu Arjun shares a picture of a good summertime pool session with his kids.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    When dad helps you with all the homework

    Allu Arjun helps his kids with their school assignments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Teaching his kids about patriotism

    Allu Arjun and his kids give respect to the country as they watch a flag hoisting ceremony at their home itself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Allu Arjun with his darling daughter

    Allu Arha and Arjun share a cute moment as they are captured in this frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Where to stop napping?

    The trio seems to be tired from their trekking session.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Enjoying pretty sights together

    The beautiful family enjoys a calm sunset by the beach.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

