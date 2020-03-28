Allu Arjun: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor's photos with his kids Arha, Ayaan make him coolest dad of Tollywood

1 / 7

Allu Arjun's pictures with his children will make you love the star even more

Allu Arjun completes 17 years in the Telugu film industry today. The actor made his acting debut with K. Raghavendra Rao's Gangotri. Bunny who is one of the greatest actors in the South film industry is known for his talent and his modest and down to earth behaviour towards his fans. The actor is known to create a storm at the box office and he did it again with his last movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opposite Pooja Hegde. The actor also donated Rs 1.25 crore to the Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana government to fight COVID-19. Today, have a look at these beautiful photos of the star with his kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

Photo Credit : Instagram