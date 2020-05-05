Advertisement
Allu Arjun and Ram Charan: Check out the photos of the South stars which prove they are the coolest cousins

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are born into one of the most talented families in the South film industry and their bond with each other as brothers is unmissable in these photos. Check them out.
3041 reads Mumbai Updated: May 5, 2020 01:23 pm
  • 1 / 12
    Check out these pics of Allu Arjun and Ram Charan

    The South film industry is surely a powerhouse of talent. Just like the Kapoors in Bollywood, there are several families in the South film industry which have passed on their talent from generation to generation in terms of acting on screen and being true entertainers to their fans. Actors Allu Arjun and Ram Charan hail from one such family. Telugu actors Chiranjeevi and Surekha are the parents of Ram Charan. He is also the grandson of Allu Rama Lingaiah and is a cousin of superstar Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej. Allu Arjun was born to film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala. His paternal grandfather was the film comedian Allu Ramalingaiah, while his paternal aunt is married to actor Chiranjeevi. Both Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are one of the biggest stars in the South film industry with their hard work. Today have a look at these photos of the cousins together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Cute little Ram Charan and Allu Arjun

    The brothers enjoy playtime with actor Chiranjeevi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Look at Allu Arjun's expressions

    The cousins hanging out together as kids.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Too much glamour in one picture

    Isn't this picture one of the most glamourous frames of the South film industry?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    The duo sharing a moment on stage

    We love how the duo still manages to relive old times despite their busy schedules.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    The coolest gang in family

    Who needs best friends if you have a family as cool as this.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Look at those fluffy cheeks

    Dint the stars look just adorable as kids?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Airport looks with grandpa

    Check out the star kids of the family with their grandpa.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Not enough hugs and kisses

    When your elder brother just won't let you go.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Fam session are the best session

    We absolutely agree with that and we love how good looking this family is.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    The handsome chaps

    The stunners of the family who always have each others back.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Special celebrations with the loved ones

    Isn't this frame just defining happiness?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

