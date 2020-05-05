Allu Arjun and Ram Charan: Check out the photos of the South stars which prove they are the coolest cousins

1 / 12

Check out these pics of Allu Arjun and Ram Charan

The South film industry is surely a powerhouse of talent. Just like the Kapoors in Bollywood, there are several families in the South film industry which have passed on their talent from generation to generation in terms of acting on screen and being true entertainers to their fans. Actors Allu Arjun and Ram Charan hail from one such family. Telugu actors Chiranjeevi and Surekha are the parents of Ram Charan. He is also the grandson of Allu Rama Lingaiah and is a cousin of superstar Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej. Allu Arjun was born to film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala. His paternal grandfather was the film comedian Allu Ramalingaiah, while his paternal aunt is married to actor Chiranjeevi. Both Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are one of the biggest stars in the South film industry with their hard work. Today have a look at these photos of the cousins together.

Photo Credit : Instagram