Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's wedding anniversary special

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy will celebrate their 9th anniversary today. The couple sealed the deal for a lifetime in the year 2011 in the presence of their friends and family in a grand event. The kind of backgrounds Allu Arjun and Sneha come from are poles apart and it was very unlikely for them to meet and fall in love. But cupid worked its way out as both Sneha and Allu were introduced to each other through mutual friends, and after a few meetings, the two started dating each other. Allu Arjun and Sneha actually had to convince their family members for their wedding as there were a few obstacles first given their different fields of a career as Sneha's family hails from a business background and she herself just came back from the US after completing her masters in Computer Science when she first met Allu Arjun. But the couple is now one of the most loved celebrity couples. Today, as the couple celebrates their 9th wedding anniversary, check out these stunning photos of them.

Photo Credit : Instagram