Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy's love oozes in these unmissable selfies; Check it out
Allu Arjun and his beautiful wife Sneha Reddy are one of the most adorable couples of the Tollywood industry. As they continue to give couple goals, here's a look at their romantic selfies that are too good to miss.
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: August 27, 2020 05:37 pm
1 / 8
Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy's romantic selfies
Allu Arjun and his beautiful wife Sneha Reddy are one of the most adorable couples. From making stunning public appearances together to social media PDA and more, Allu Arjun and Sneha are a perfect example of couple goals. As per reports, Allu Arjun and Sneha first met at one of his friend's wedding. It was friendship that turned into love for the couple. The couple took their relationship to the next level and got married on March 6, 2011. After years of blissful marriage, they are now proud parents to two adorable kids named Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. Also, the couple is very active on social media and often share romantic moments on Instagram. Their romantic and adorable pictures never fail to take the internet by storm. Going by their social media posts, they are very fond of selfies. Allu Arjun's captions for his beautiful wife prove that his love for her knows no bounds. He captioned one of his Instagram posts about Sneha as, "OMG! I can't believe I married such a pretty woman." As they continue to give couple goals, here's a look at their romantic selfies that are too good to miss.
2 / 8
Twinning and winning
The couple loves to twin. They are one of the stylish couples of the Tollywood industry.
3 / 8
Selfie with Surya
For the unversed, Surya is the name of one of Allu Arjun's movies.
4 / 8
Picture perfect
This selfie is all about love.
5 / 8
Selfie goals
We are in love with the couple's throwback New Year selfie!
6 / 8
Happy faces
This pic of the couple is too cute to handle.
7 / 8
Power couple
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are one of the power couples of the Tollywood industry. What do you have to say about this selfie?
8 / 8
Couple goals
Sneha captioned this pic as, "#latenightvibes #bigdaytomorrow."
