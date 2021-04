1 / 8

Allu Arjun’s family pictures

Allu Arjun, born on April 8, 1983, is one of the most popular names in the South Indian movie industry. He has often made the headlines for his performances on-screen and is many-a-times appreciated for his talent. He is also adored for his real-life love story with wife Sneha Reddy. The two met each other at a mutual friend’s wedding where Arjun fell in “love at first sight”. Sneha, who is the daughter of a successful businessman in Hyderabad, had just returned from America after completing her masters and had no idea about Allu Arjun’s stardom. Eventually, the two exchanged numbers and love started to brew as they got to know each other better. The celebrity couple tied the knot on March 6, 2011, and have been together ever since. They are also proud parents to two adorable children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. Despite being busy, Arjun never fails to spend quality time with the three most important people in his life and shower love on them. Today, as Allu Arjun turns a year older, here are his pictures with his family that will surely prove their strong bond. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Allu Arjun Instagram