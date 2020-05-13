Advertisement
Allu Arjun: Check out times when the star looked ultra stylish in black outfits and stunned the fashion police

Allu Arjun: Check out times when the star looked ultra stylish in black outfits and stunned the fashion police

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular superstars in Tollywood and also a fashion icon for millions! Here are the star's dapper stylish looks in black outfits which you must check out.
39748 reads Mumbai Updated: May 14, 2020 12:01 am
  1 / 15
    Allu Arjun's love for black outfits is worth checking out

    Allu Arjun's love for black outfits is worth checking out

    Allu Arjun is one of the most popular and sought-after stars in Tollywood. After playing as a child artist in Vijetha and as a dancer in Daddy, Arjun made his adult debut in Gangotri. His role in Arya was his breakthrough, earning him his first Filmfare Best Telugu Actor Award nomination and he won a Special Jury award at the Nandi Awards ceremony, The actor enjoys massive fan-following within and beyond the Telugu film industry. Mainly known for his flamboyant style and brilliant dancing skills, there is a lot more about this star that meets the eye. From casual tees, dapper suits, stylish ethnic wear to keeping his airport style on point, the actor has truly redefined men's fashion and how! In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, his stylist opened up about his specifics and fashion choices, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor's stylist revealed to us, "Arjun is very specific, he knows what he wants and when he knows what he wants, he knows what he doesn't want. I have cracked that thing for him. He has a very specific colour palette. In the last few years, if you have observed, Allu Arjun has not worn anything other than black. It was a bit challenging because how much will you with the black suit. You can add a little twist here and there or get it customised and he loves personalised stuff. What he wouldn't do is any random colour...black is his one top favourite colour. Give him anything black, he will like it. If there is no amazing black option, then we go with white." His love for black outfits is pretty evident and the flamboyant star pulls it off like no one else! Here are his best looks in the hues of black which approve of his terrific sense of fashion.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  2 / 15
    Stylish as ever

    Stylish as ever

    The star never fails to impress the audiences with his impeccable fashion game and this pic is proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 15
    Redefining style

    Redefining style

    Allu Arjun is rightly credited as the stylish star of Tollywood. This dapper look of the star will surely leave you speechless.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 15
    Airport style on point

    Airport style on point

    Ala Vaikunthapurramloo star's all-black airport look in a black sweatshirt sets major fashion goals.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  5 / 15
    Overwhelming love by the fans

    Overwhelming love by the fans

    Allu captioned this pic as, "Thank you for all the wishes & the sweetest gestures..."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 15
    Slaying the holiday style effortlessly

    Slaying the holiday style effortlessly

    Daddy cool's vacation style game is supremely effortless and fashionable and there's no denying that!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 15
    Couple style goals

    Couple style goals

    Here's the dashing star in a black embroidered kurta paired with the off-white bottom by Abu Sandeep paired with Christian Louboutin as he poses with his beautiful wife Sneha!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 15
    All black never goes wrong

    All black never goes wrong

    Allu looks stylish in black as he strikes a pose for a pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 15
    Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy

    Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy

    The star and wife Sneha Reddy look extremely elegant in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 15
    A simple black tee

    A simple black tee

    A simple black tee is the best outfit to sport on all occasions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  11 / 15
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Allu Arjun captioned this pic as, "From Gangotri to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. My Journey in one frame."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  12 / 15
    With the mind behind the stellar look

    With the mind behind the stellar look

    Allu and his fashion stylist clicked in a beautiful candid snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  13 / 15
    Twinning and slaying in black

    Twinning and slaying in black

    This picture screams of style, class and good looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  14 / 15
    Success party for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

    Success party for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

    Throwback to the time the star hosted a success party for the entire team Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He also said, "So happy to host this for our MEGASTAR garu along with many other Stars & Directors. The pleasure was ours. I thank everyone for joining us on behalf of the Allu Family."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  15 / 15
    Acing his fashion game with ease

    Acing his fashion game with ease

    Allu Arjun aced the fashion game in an all black look at Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's success meet.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

