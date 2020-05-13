Allu Arjun: Check out times when the star looked ultra stylish in black outfits and stunned the fashion police

1 / 15

Allu Arjun's love for black outfits is worth checking out

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular and sought-after stars in Tollywood. After playing as a child artist in Vijetha and as a dancer in Daddy, Arjun made his adult debut in Gangotri. His role in Arya was his breakthrough, earning him his first Filmfare Best Telugu Actor Award nomination and he won a Special Jury award at the Nandi Awards ceremony, The actor enjoys massive fan-following within and beyond the Telugu film industry. Mainly known for his flamboyant style and brilliant dancing skills, there is a lot more about this star that meets the eye. From casual tees, dapper suits, stylish ethnic wear to keeping his airport style on point, the actor has truly redefined men's fashion and how! In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, his stylist opened up about his specifics and fashion choices, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor's stylist revealed to us, "Arjun is very specific, he knows what he wants and when he knows what he wants, he knows what he doesn't want. I have cracked that thing for him. He has a very specific colour palette. In the last few years, if you have observed, Allu Arjun has not worn anything other than black. It was a bit challenging because how much will you with the black suit. You can add a little twist here and there or get it customised and he loves personalised stuff. What he wouldn't do is any random colour...black is his one top favourite colour. Give him anything black, he will like it. If there is no amazing black option, then we go with white." His love for black outfits is pretty evident and the flamboyant star pulls it off like no one else! Here are his best looks in the hues of black which approve of his terrific sense of fashion.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand