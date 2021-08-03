Advertisement
From Allu Arjun to Jr NTR: 5 Photos of brothers from Tollywood to show they share a special bond

From Allu Arjun- Sirish to Jr NTR- Kalyan Ram, 5 photos of brothers from Tollywood to show what a beautiful and amazing bond they share with each other
    Brothers Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish posing in traditional outfits

    Allu Arjun- Allu Sirish

    Siblings are the best thing in life, as they are family cum friends. Often siblings share a close bond with each other and there is nothing new with celebrities. And when both the siblings are of the same gender, the bond is extra special because they understand each other the most. Despite being celebs, family is family. Just like many lingual film industries, Tollywood has best siblings too or if we can say best brothers. From Allu Arjun- Allu Sirish to Jr NTR-Kalyan Ram, brothers who are nothing less than Desi boys of Tollywood. They often share lovey photos of each other to flaunt their affection for their brothers. Take a look at the brothers of Tollywood

    Photo Credit : Allu Arjun Instagram

    Chiranjeevi hugging his brother Pawan Kalyan

    Chiranjeevi- Pawan Kalyan

    Their love for each other is the most adorable thing. This photo is just proof of it.

    Photo Credit : Chiranjeevi Instagram

    Akhil Akkineni with his elder brother Naga Chaitanya at vacay

    Naga Chaitanya- Akhil Akkineni

    The handsome brothers of Tollywood. Despite being step brothers, they share a beautiful bond.

    Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram

    Vijay Deverakonda- Anand Deverakonda posing in lungis

    Vijay Deverakonda- Anand

    Brothers? Or if we can say, friends. From trips to movie promotions, Vijay is always there for his little bro.

    Photo Credit : Anand Deverakonda Instagram

    Brothers Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram hugging each other

    Jr NTR- Kalyan Ram

    These both brothers share the most sorted out relationship. NTR always his big brother his guide for life.

    Photo Credit : Kalyan Ram Twitter

