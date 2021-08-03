From Allu Arjun to Jr NTR: 5 Photos of brothers from Tollywood to show they share a special bond

1 / 5

Allu Arjun- Allu Sirish

Siblings are the best thing in life, as they are family cum friends. Often siblings share a close bond with each other and there is nothing new with celebrities. And when both the siblings are of the same gender, the bond is extra special because they understand each other the most. Despite being celebs, family is family. Just like many lingual film industries, Tollywood has best siblings too or if we can say best brothers. From Allu Arjun- Allu Sirish to Jr NTR-Kalyan Ram, brothers who are nothing less than Desi boys of Tollywood. They often share lovey photos of each other to flaunt their affection for their brothers. Take a look at the brothers of Tollywood

Photo Credit : Allu Arjun Instagram