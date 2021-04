1 / 7

Allu Arjun’s pictures with his co-stars

Allu Arjun is a well-known name in the South Indian movie industry. Primarily known for his work in the Telugu movie industry, the actor has successfully created a huge fanbase for himself with his on-screen performances. He made his acting debut as a child artist with Vijetha in 1985 and his adult acting debut with K Raghavendra Rao’s Gangotri in 2003 and hasn’t looked back since then. Allu Arjun has been acknowledged with over five Filmfare Awards South, two CineMAA Awards and three Nandi Awards throughout his career. Fans are now looking forward to Allu Arjun’s awaited action thriller drama movie, Pushpa that is written and directed by Sukumar. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as the lead characters. The movie was initially set to release in the theatres in 2020 but got postponed due to the pandemic. The movie is now expected to have a theatrical release on August 13, 2021, and is also being dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Having been working in the industry for a long time now, the actor has built good relationships with his co-stars and also in real life. Here are pictures of Allu Arjun with other actors that prove he is a fun co-star. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram