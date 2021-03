1 / 10

Allu Arjun’s adorable pictures with his children

Allu Arjun is one of the most successful actors in the South Indian movie industry. Having given many great on-screen performances, Allu Arjun has gained a lot of appreciation and praises, winning millions of hearts. His real-life love story is also adored by many. It was “love at first sight” for Allu Arjun when he saw his now-wife Sneha Reddy at a mutual friend’s wedding. Sneha, who is the daughter of a businessman in Hyderabad, had just gotten back from America after completing her masters. A friend introduced the two to each other after which they exchanged their phone numbers. Soon as the couple started to get to know each other better, love instantly started to brew between the two. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot with each other on March 6, 2011 and have been in a happy marriage for a decade now. They are now proud parents to two adorable children. Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha and the actor never fails to express his love for them on social media. Here are pictures of Allu Arjun with his children that prove that he is a doting father. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Allu Arjun Instagram