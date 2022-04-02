Allu Arjun to Shruti Haasan: 5 childhood PHOTOS of our beloved South celebs

1 / 6

Childhood PHOTOS of our beloved celebs

Fans go berserk when they see their beloved stars on-screen or off-screen. But it would be surprising to know that most of these celebrities come from regular households and led a normal life as a kid. Thanks to the power of social media, the fans get a much more in-depth view of their aspired actor’s life, than what was possible before. Many stars post adorable throwback pictures from their childhood on social media and fans cannot help but adore these awe-worthy photos. These glimpses from the time gone by also help us get a clearer view of what goes into making a successful star. From Shruti Haasan, Allu Arjun, to Trisha, Kalidas Jayaram, all of them have treated their fans with cute memorabilia. On this note, let us travel back in time and see some childhood stills of renowned actors.

Photo Credit : Instagram