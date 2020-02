1 / 6

Check out these expensive rides of South stars

Fame in the entertainment field not only brings you a good name but makes you a superstar overnight. Megastar Rajinikanth is a worldwide sensation and his fan following knows no limits. Similarly actors like Nagarjuna, Allu Arjun break the internet every now and then with their social media pictures. We have already learned about their extravagant houses. Actors Allu Arjun shared a picture when he had a new addition to his family, the actor wrote"New Car in the House. I named him BEAST. Every time I buy something... there is only one thing on my mind. Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast" on twitter. Not only Allu Arjun but in the past several South stars have shared their gratitude over their expensive buys. Today let’s take a look at these expensive rides of the South actors.

Photo Credit : instagram