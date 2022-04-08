Birthday Special: 5 adorable PHOTOS of Allu Arjun that show he is a pure family man

1 / 5

Allu Arjun's adorable family moments

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular and influential actors of South Indian cinema. The actor comes from a family that has been involved in Telugu cinema for decades now. Allu Arjun is one of the most popular stars in Tollywood. In his career of 18 years, he established himself among the top heroes of Tollywood with his acting, dancing, style and charisma. His movies are iconic and also regarded as the trend setters. From Gangotri to Pushpa, the actor has broke records at the box office. Apart from being a phenomenal actor, Allu Arjun is a perfect family man. Despite all his busy schedules and regular shootings, he never fails to spend quality time with his family. Allu Arjun often shares snippets of the moments he spends with his kids to his internet family and they go viral in second. From cosy selfies with Sneha to goofy pics with his kids, Arha and Ayaan, they indeed make one f the cutest families in Tollywood. Today, turned 40 years old on Friday (April 8). On the occasion of 'Pushpa: The Rise' star Allu Arjun's birthday, take a look at a few of his heartwarming family frames.

Photo Credit : Allu Arjun Instagram