Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: How Pushpa actor met Sneha Reddy and their love story post that

Allu Arjun's lovestory with Sneha Reddy

Allu Arjun turns 37 today. He is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the South film industry. His upcoming film has been titled Pushpa. The makers announced the title and released the first-look posters on social media on his birthday today. The actor who made his debut as a child artist in Vijetha and as a dancer in Daddy, and then made his Tollywood debut in Gangotri in the year 2003. Talking about his choice to be an actor Allu Arjun once shared, "Much before I entered films, my dad walked into my room and saw me busy drawing something at 3 A.M. He stood there for some time and said, 'Whatever career choice you make, you are going to be successful.' I'll never forget those words. It gave me the confidence to be who I am today. I always consult my father before I take on a project. Not just me - even my brother goes to dad and speaks to him of his business ideas. Dad has amazing business acumen, and it would be foolish not to take his advice. Plus, he's our dad at the end of the day, and he would want to see us succeed. He always gives us the best advice." Allu Arjun belongs to a filmy family as his father is none other than Allu Aravind who is a well-known film producer and distributor in Tollywood. He owns the production banner Geetha Arts. Allu Arjun who is known to be very calm and composed once also shared, "I can handle rumours about me. But I don't like things being written about my wife and my family. They don't need to pay a price for me being a star." Talking about another important chapter of his life, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary last month. "Everyone seems to be surprised that I've changed post-marriage. But what's so surprising about it? You must change; it's such a big turning point in your life." The couple sealed the deal in 2011 in the presence of their friends and family in a grand event. The kind of backgrounds Allu Arjun and Sneha come from are poles apart and it was very unlikely for them to meet and fall in love. But cupid worked its way out as both Sneha and Allu were introduced to each other through mutual friends, and after a few meetings, the two started dating each other.

Photo Credit : Instagram