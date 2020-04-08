/
/
/
Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: How Pushpa actor met Sneha Reddy and their love story post that
Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: How Pushpa actor met Sneha Reddy and their love story post that
From the first time they met to how they got married despite challenges from their parents, Check out the love story of Pushpa's actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4706 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 8, 2020 12:17 pm
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment