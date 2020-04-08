Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: How Pushpa actor met Sneha Reddy and their love story post that

Share your Lockdown Story
From the first time they met to how they got married despite challenges from their parents, Check out the love story of Pushpa's actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy.
4706 reads Mumbai Updated: April 8, 2020 12:17 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Allu Arjun's lovestory with Sneha Reddy

    Allu Arjun's lovestory with Sneha Reddy

    Allu Arjun turns 37 today. He is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the South film industry. His upcoming film has been titled Pushpa. The makers announced the title and released the first-look posters on social media on his birthday today. The actor who made his debut as a child artist in Vijetha and as a dancer in Daddy, and then made his Tollywood debut in Gangotri in the year 2003. Talking about his choice to be an actor Allu Arjun once shared, "Much before I entered films, my dad walked into my room and saw me busy drawing something at 3 A.M. He stood there for some time and said, 'Whatever career choice you make, you are going to be successful.' I'll never forget those words. It gave me the confidence to be who I am today. I always consult my father before I take on a project. Not just me - even my brother goes to dad and speaks to him of his business ideas. Dad has amazing business acumen, and it would be foolish not to take his advice. Plus, he's our dad at the end of the day, and he would want to see us succeed. He always gives us the best advice." Allu Arjun belongs to a filmy family as his father is none other than Allu Aravind who is a well-known film producer and distributor in Tollywood. He owns the production banner Geetha Arts. Allu Arjun who is known to be very calm and composed once also shared, "I can handle rumours about me. But I don't like things being written about my wife and my family. They don't need to pay a price for me being a star." Talking about another important chapter of his life, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary last month. "Everyone seems to be surprised that I've changed post-marriage. But what's so surprising about it? You must change; it's such a big turning point in your life." The couple sealed the deal in 2011 in the presence of their friends and family in a grand event. The kind of backgrounds Allu Arjun and Sneha come from are poles apart and it was very unlikely for them to meet and fall in love. But cupid worked its way out as both Sneha and Allu were introduced to each other through mutual friends, and after a few meetings, the two started dating each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    How these two first met?

    How these two first met?

    When Allu Arjun flew to the U.S to attend a friend’s wedding, little did he know he would meet the love of his life at a wedding party.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Sneha never watched any of his movies before meeting him

    Sneha never watched any of his movies before meeting him

    Its true that she knew him as an actor but she never watched any movie of the actor's.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Following millennial footsteps

    Following millennial footsteps

    After his friend forced him to text Sneha, Allu who is a shy person in real life started talking to Sneha over texts regularly for some time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    So Who was Sneha Reddy?

    So Who was Sneha Reddy?

    Sneha Reddy was pursuing her masters degree in Computer Science from the USA when the two met for the first time. Allu Arjun’s father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy is a politician. Apart from that Mr. K C Reddy is also into the business of pharmaceuticals and is also an educationalist and the chairman of SCIENT Institute of Technology situated in Ibrahimpatnam at Hyderabad.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    The struggle post love

    The struggle post love

    Allu Aravind learnt about his son's love life and Arjun told his father he wanted to marry her. But both the parents of Sneha and Arjun disapproved of their relationship due to their contrasting careers and family backgrounds.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Guess what won ?

    Guess what won ?

    After getting to know their love and respect for each other, the parents had to make way for their love and the duo was finally getting hitched.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    The big fat Indian wedding

    The big fat Indian wedding

    The couple got hitched on March 6, 2011. Their marriage was widely covered by the media thanks to Allu Arjun's popularity.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    The happy family

    The happy family

    the couple now resides with their family in Hyderabad and are proud parents to a cute boy was named Allu Ayaan. The couple also welcomed their daughter, Allu Arha in 2016.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

