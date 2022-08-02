Mahesh Babu-Sitara to Allu Arjun-Arha: 5 father-daughter duos in the South that have been winning hearts

Fans love to be involved in every aspect of their beloved star's life. From their films to their family and friends, movie buffs keep themselves updated on all fronts. Their Instagram accounts are the ultimate source of insight into their life.
There are many adorable father and daughter pairs in the South including superstar Mahesh Babu and his little bundle of joy Sitara and Allu Arjun and his little one Arha. From their holiday snippets to chilling at home, these stars keep on sharing adorable updates on the internet with their kids and the netizens take note of each and every post, flooding it with love and admiration.
These doting dads never fail to leave a smile on our faces. On this note, let us have a look at these adorable father and daughter duos in the South film fraternity.
Photo Credit : Allu Arjun Instagram
Superstar Mahesh Babu recently shared the screen with his daughter Sitara in the Penny track of his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
Photo Credit : Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Allu Arjun's little one Allu Arha will soon be making her acting debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam.
Despite his busy work schedule, KGF star Yash never fails to make time for his kids. He is a father of a daughter named Arya and a son called Yatharv.
Photo Credit : Yash Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan and his wife are proud parents to a daughter Ameerah Salmaan. His Instagram feed is full of fun moments with his little one.
Photo Credit : Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Bro Daddy actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is a father to a 7-year-old daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj. Although, the star kid keeps away from the limelight.
Photo Credit : Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram