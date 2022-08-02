Mahesh Babu-Sitara to Allu Arjun-Arha: 5 father-daughter duos in the South that have been winning hearts

1 / 6

Father-daughter duos in the South

Fans love to be involved in every aspect of their beloved star's life. From their films to their family and friends, movie buffs keep themselves updated on all fronts. Their Instagram accounts are the ultimate source of insight into their life. There are many adorable father and daughter pairs in the South including superstar Mahesh Babu and his little bundle of joy Sitara and Allu Arjun and his little one Arha. From their holiday snippets to chilling at home, these stars keep on sharing adorable updates on the internet with their kids and the netizens take note of each and every post, flooding it with love and admiration. These doting dads never fail to leave a smile on our faces. On this note, let us have a look at these adorable father and daughter duos in the South film fraternity.

Photo Credit : Allu Arjun Instagram