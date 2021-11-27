PHOTOS: 5 most fashionable actors of South who set major goals

Our South heroes are not just good at entertainment but also rule the fashion trends too. With every movie, the actors come up with a new look and style which totally is an inspiration to many young men out there. Actors play a crucial role in fashion, as the youth totally look up to them and tries to dress up accordingly. Be it Allu Arjun’s style from S/O Satyamurthy or Prabhas style from Darling, they still are the fashion trends even in 2020. Imagine how huge role they play in fashion. Here are our top stylish South actors who rule the hearts of many girls and boys with their amazing fashion sense.
Photo Credit : Yash Instagram
No wonder Allu Arjun is called as the stylish star of Tollywood. His fashion bar just keeps getting higher in every movie.
Photo Credit : Allu Arjun Instagram
This man shows how to be subtle yet dashing always. Neither above the bar, nor below the bar. Just perfect, Mr Perfect.
Photo Credit : Prabhas Instagram
Forever young, man! He can stand out in any outfit without even trying. Damn goals.
Photo Credit : Mahesh Babu Instagram
He could be called the Ranveer Singh of Tollywood. Fashion guru of today’s generation and no wonder he is a heartthrob of many girls.
Photo Credit : Vijay Deverakonda Instagram