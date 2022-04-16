PHOTOS: 5 Times Allu Arjun gave major fashion cues in ethnic looks

1 / 5

Allu Arjun's best ethnic looks

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest actor, who is known for his ace acting and impeccable dancing. He is a dynamic actor who rocked the industry with commercial hits like Aarya, Parugu, Happy, Duvvada Jagannadham, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Pushpa. Each new project is a milestone he achieves. It is forthright to say, Allu Arjun’s talent in choosing scripts according to the trends in the industry-recognized him as a sharp-witted actor. He enjoys a massive offline and online following. He is loved by audiences outside the Telugu states thanks to his dubbed movies. His style, charisma and dancing skills can be sighted as the prime reasons for such a craze. The tag of Stylish Star, which is given to Allu Arjun is perfect for the fashion choices he makes. He is one such actor, who makes fashion statements with simplistic outfits, which is what most men want. Be it on-screen or off-screen, be in movies or events, Allu Arjun definitely knows how to grab all the attention towards him with simple yet elegant ethnic outfits. Being the biggest star of the South, his most fashion choices are constantly being replicated by fans, which proves fashion sense. Here are a few times Allu Arjun gave cues on how to style ethnic looks.

Photo Credit : Harman Kaur Instagram