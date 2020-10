1 / 8

Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy's stylish moments

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are one of the most adorable couples in the South Indian film industry. The duo who are super active on social media always give their fans and followers relationship goals. The couple often create a huge buzz due to their social media PDA and special moments with family. The couple is known as one of the most stylish pairs down South. Over the years, Allu Arjun, who is also known as a stylish star of the Telugu film industry has made many ravishing appearances with wife Sneha Reddy who is equally stylish. From keeping it casual to rocking a traditional avatar, Sneha Reddy is one stylish star wife. From weddings, birthdays to red carpet events, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy know how to set couple style goals. There have been times when the star couple has shown fans how to twin in matching outfits as well. Having said that, here we look back at the actor and his beautiful wife's stylish moments that impressed us.

Photo Credit : Allu Sneha Reddy Instagram