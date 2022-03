1 / 5

Stylish looks of Allu Arjun

The tag of Stylish Star, which is given to Allu Arjun is perfect for the fashion choices he makes. He is one such actor, who makes fashion statements with simplistic outfits, which is what most men want. Be it on-screen or off-screen, be in movies or events, Allu Arjun definitely knows how to grab all the attention towards him with simple yet elegant ethnic outfits. Being the biggest star of the South, his most fashion choices are constantly being replicated by fans, which proves of fashion sense. Here's a look at the times Allu Arjun inspired everyone to step out in style.

Photo Credit : Allu Arjun Instagram