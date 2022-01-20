PHOTOS: Doting dad Allu Arjun with his little munchkins

1 / 6

Allu Arjun with his little ones

Allu Arjun is also a doting father to his two kids Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan. Along with a successful career, the actor also enjoys picture-perfect family life. Allu Arjun has proved that we can have it all. The actor treats fans with adoring pictures of his special time with his two little munchkins. From festivals to birthdays, to vacations this family celebrates every chance they get. Whatever free time the star gets from his hectic professional commitments, he likes to spend it with his family, especially his adorable kids. Allu Arjun exchanged wedding woes with Sneha Reddy on 6 March 2011 in a grand ceremony after the two enjoyed some fairytale romance. In 2014, the couple become parents to Ayaan, and in 2016, they welcomed daughter Arha. Here you can have a look at the lovely photographs posted by the Pushpa actor.

Photo Credit : Allu Arjun Instagram