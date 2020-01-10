/
PHOTOS: Inside Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's lavish Hyderabad bungalow
Allu Arjun lives with his beautiful family in a lavish bungalow worth Rs 100 crore. Thanks to social media, Allu Arjun and his wife have given us an insight into their house and all we can say is, it indeed looks like a dream house.
Inside Allu Arjun's lavish bungalow
South star Allu Arjun is currently creating buzz due to his upcoming action-drama film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The same is directed by Trivikram and also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Tabu also plays a vital role in the film. She is making her comeback to Tollywood after ten years. Allu Arjun is one of the most stylish and bankable stars of South. The Arya actor has delivered some of the spectacular and powerful performances on-screen. Some of his hit films include Arya, Parugu, Bunny, Desamuduru, Sarrainodu and more. Given he is one of the most highest paid actors in the South Indian Film Industry, he has an estimated net worth of Rs 180 crore. Apart from being known as a brilliant actor, he is also known for living a lavish life. From luxury cars to watches, he owns a string of expensive items. The Arya actor owns a lavish house in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun lives with his beautiful family in a lavish bungalow worth Rs 100 crore. Thanks to social media, Allu Arjun and his wife have given us an insight into their house and all we can say is, it indeed looks like a dream house.
Dream House
This picture in which Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy can be seen walking hand-in-hand with daughter Arha gives us an insight into their large hall.
Large book table
This picture in which Allu Arjun can be seen sporting a black T-shirt that reads "Smoking Kills" gives us a glimpse of their room which includes a bookshelf.
Lush corner sofa
This picture was shared by Sneha Reddy on RakshaBandhan in which little Arha can be seen tying a rakhi on her brother's wrist. In this picture, we can see a comfortable sofa and cushions.
Closer look
The couple's beautiful home is all about plush rugs, comfortable sofas and cushions.
Favourite spot
This seems to be the actor's favourite spot. This picture gives us an insight into the interiors that accentuate their house.
Kitchen
In case you're looking for inspiration to keep your kitchen as simple as possible, here's it!
Beautiful
This picture in which Sneha Reddy can be seen posing for the cameras gives us an insight into their house which consists of comfortable white sofas and more. The actor also has wall paintings.
