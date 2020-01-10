PHOTOS: Inside Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's lavish Hyderabad bungalow

1 / 8

Inside Allu Arjun's lavish bungalow

South star Allu Arjun is currently creating buzz due to his upcoming action-drama film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The same is directed by Trivikram and also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Tabu also plays a vital role in the film. She is making her comeback to Tollywood after ten years. Allu Arjun is one of the most stylish and bankable stars of South. The Arya actor has delivered some of the spectacular and powerful performances on-screen. Some of his hit films include Arya, Parugu, Bunny, Desamuduru, Sarrainodu and more. Given he is one of the most highest paid actors in the South Indian Film Industry, he has an estimated net worth of Rs 180 crore. Apart from being known as a brilliant actor, he is also known for living a lavish life. From luxury cars to watches, he owns a string of expensive items. The Arya actor owns a lavish house in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun lives with his beautiful family in a lavish bungalow worth Rs 100 crore. Thanks to social media, Allu Arjun and his wife have given us an insight into their house and all we can say is, it indeed looks like a dream house.

Photo Credit : Instagram