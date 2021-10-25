5 times Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin proved to be the cutest couple ever

Updated on Oct 25, 2021 08:04 PM IST
   
    Ethnic look

    Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have known each other for a long time. Initially, they were very good friends but after their entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 15, they realized their love for one another. Even after coming out of the show, they often offer glimpses of their quirky selves on social media. In the picture, they are seen dressing beautifully in ethnic attires as they share a laugh together.

    Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram

    Teasing him

    In the video, Jasmin looks very cute as she teases Aly, who is busy talking on a call.

    Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram

    Trips together

    In the picture the couple is seen on the trip to Dubai as they give a killer pose in the deserts.

    Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram

    Birthday post

    It is a picture from the birthday vacation of the actress Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni had got his hair braided for creating a special look for his lady love.

    Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram

    Jasmin kisses Aly

    Isn’t Jasmin the cutest as she kisses Aly Goni on the cheek on their trip to Leh-Ladakh. She shared in the caption that she is missing him.

    Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram