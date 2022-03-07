5 times Aly Goni proved he's a sucker for printed casual shirts

Aly Goni is considered one of the most stylish actors in the television industry. From donning formal suits to casual shirts, his style speaks for itself. Even the traditional attires like kurta pyjamas and sherwani goes well with his physique. But it seems the actor has a special fondness for printed shirts. Be it inside the Bigg Boss 14 house to sport them on his trips, he is seen in one quite often. Here are a few looks of the actor in printed shirts, which proves his obsession with them is quite valid.
Photo Credit : Aly Goni instagram
In the picture, the actor is looking dapper in blue faded design print will all over traditional floral design. He has paired it with black sunglasses and a chain on his neck.
In the picture, the actor had sported a monochrome shirt with multiple animal prints all over it. He paired it with brown sunnies, an anchor chain, and some rings. He captioned, “Be you, Bravely”
In the picture, he looks quite handsome in the black all-over print shirt. It is a full sleeve short with Rajasthani print all over it.
In the picture, he has sported an off-white shirt with black flowers and leaves print all over it. He is seen surrounded by beautiful hills and lush greenery.
In the picture, he is truly a style icon as he sported a black shirt with cartoon print all over it. He has paired it with blue denim and black sunglasses.