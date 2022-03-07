5 times Aly Goni proved he's a sucker for printed casual shirts

1 / 6

Aly casual look

Aly Goni is considered one of the most stylish actors in the television industry. From donning formal suits to casual shirts, his style speaks for itself. Even the traditional attires like kurta pyjamas and sherwani goes well with his physique. But it seems the actor has a special fondness for printed shirts. Be it inside the Bigg Boss 14 house to sport them on his trips, he is seen in one quite often. Here are a few looks of the actor in printed shirts, which proves his obsession with them is quite valid.

Photo Credit : Aly Goni instagram