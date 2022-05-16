5 Times Aly Goni stole our heart in black outfits

1 / 6

Aly Goni in black outfits

Aly Goni is among the most popular and fashionable actors of the telly world. He rose to fame with the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. The audience became fan of his real personality after he entered Bigg Boss 14. He received lots of love and appreciation in the show and he also found love in the Bigg Boss house. After the show, he has worked in numerous music videos. The actor often shares pictures of himself on social media. Among all colors sported by he is a stunner in black outfits.

Photo Credit : Aly Goni instagram