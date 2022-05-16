5 Times Aly Goni stole our heart in black outfits

Aly Goni is among the most popular and fashionable actors of the telly world. He rose to fame with the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. The audience became fan of his real personality after he entered Bigg Boss 14. He received lots of love and appreciation in the show and he also found love in the Bigg Boss house. After the show, he has worked in numerous music videos. The actor often shares pictures of himself on social media. Among all colors sported by he is a stunner in black outfits.
Photo Credit : Aly Goni instagram
In the picture Bigg Boss fame actor has sported a cool look as he sported a cool half sleeves black t-shirt, with shorts and orange cap. He is seen enjoying the morning sunlight.
In the post he is seen riding a horse and he looks comfy and cool in black stripes shirt and blue printed shorts.
In the picture the actor looks dapper in the black hoodie, which he has paired with black sunglasses and black cap.
For the look, he has sported a black t-shirt with a black jacket. He has paired it with grey joggers.
Photo Credit : Black jacket
For the stylish look, the actor has sported a black shirt with golden abstract print all over it.
