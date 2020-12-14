Advertisement
Aly Goni: From Natasa Stankovic to Jasmin Bhasin; All about the Bigg Boss 14 inmate's linkups & dating history

Aly Goni's love life has always created a huge buzz. As he continues to entertain fans in the Bigg Boss 14 house, check out his linkups and dating history.
56626 reads Mumbai Updated: December 14, 2020 06:07 pm
    Aly Goni's linkups and dating history

    Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most talked about reality shows right now. Just a few days ago, former Bigg Boss contestants Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan entered the show as challengers. Rakhi Sawant also entered the Bigg Boss house, along with Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli, who were earlier evicted from the show. Aly and Nikki's re-entry in the show created a huge buzz. Talking about Aly, in particular, he created a lot of news ever since the first time he entered the show to support his 'best friend' Jasmin Bhasin. Aly's re-entry in the show left Jasmin beyond happy. The duo has multiple times left fans wondering about their relationship. In one of the recent episodes, Jasmin Bhasin confessed her love for Aly. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor has made news because of his love life multiple times. Speaking of that, take a look at his linkups and dating history.

    Photo Credit : Aly Goni Instagram

    Natasa Stankovic

    It is not a secret that Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic were dating each other. The duo created a huge buzz multiple times. After dating for a while, they parted ways. Natasa moved on with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The duo got married this year and were also blessed with a baby boy, whom they named Agastya. Though Aly and Natasa ended their relationship, they continue to remain good friends. Aly often comments on Natasa's social media posts.

    Photo Credit : Natasa Stankovic Instagram

    Krishna Mukherjee

    Aly was also rumoured to be dating his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee. In an interview with Times of India, Krishna made it clear that she and Aly are 'just friends'.

    Photo Credit : Krishna Mukherjee Instagram

    Subuhi Joshi

    The actor was also linked to Subuhi Joshi. In an interview with TOI, Subuhi opened up about Aly and their relationship. The actress said that they met each other in 2012 through common friends. She added by saying, "I won't deny that I know Aly really well, but I'd leave it to him whether he wants to call me his 'ex' or 'best friend'.

    Photo Credit : Subuhi Joshi Instagram

    Jasmin Bhasin

    The actor is currently rumoured to be dating Jasmin Bhasin. Both are a part of Bigg Boss 14 and keep grabbing attention because of their adorable antics. During one of the recent episodes, Jasmin was seen asking Aly why he never proposed to her. Aly further adds that he is not the type of person who will express much and tells Jasmin that she should understand. Jasmin further asks him, 'Do you want me to propose to you? Aly casually says, 'Try Karle'. The actor then adds, 'Yaha pe nahi yaar! Yaha nahi karna tamasha. Bahar nikal ke dekhenge."

    Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

