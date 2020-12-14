Aly Goni: From Natasa Stankovic to Jasmin Bhasin; All about the Bigg Boss 14 inmate's linkups & dating history

1 / 5

Aly Goni's linkups and dating history

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most talked about reality shows right now. Just a few days ago, former Bigg Boss contestants Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan entered the show as challengers. Rakhi Sawant also entered the Bigg Boss house, along with Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli, who were earlier evicted from the show. Aly and Nikki's re-entry in the show created a huge buzz. Talking about Aly, in particular, he created a lot of news ever since the first time he entered the show to support his 'best friend' Jasmin Bhasin. Aly's re-entry in the show left Jasmin beyond happy. The duo has multiple times left fans wondering about their relationship. In one of the recent episodes, Jasmin Bhasin confessed her love for Aly. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor has made news because of his love life multiple times. Speaking of that, take a look at his linkups and dating history.

Photo Credit : Aly Goni Instagram