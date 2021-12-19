Alyssa Milano Birthday: 6 interesting facts about the Charmed star that you should know

1 / 6

Alyssa Milano's activism

Alyssa Milano is a popular name not only because of her acting but also her work as a philanthropist and an author. The actress has starred in several major projects including Melrose Place, Charmed and My Name Is Earl. As Milano celebrates her birthday on December 19, we take a look at some interesting facts about her that you must know and which will certainly leave you more "Charmed" with the star. Milano is best known for her roles such as Samantha Micelli in Who's the Boss? and Phoebe Halliwell in Charmed. She also runs a podcast which she started in 2019, called Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry. The podcast revolves around social and political commentary and often features actors, activists, and political luminaries as guests. From working towards spreading AIDS awareness back in the 80s to being a crucial part of the MeToo movement, Milano has been an inspiration for many for her activism. Alyssa has also spoken in favour of abortion rights and in May 2019, she advocated celibacy in the form of a sex strike in retaliation of the abortion law passed in the US state of Georgia.

Photo Credit : Getty Images