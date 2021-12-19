Alyssa Milano Birthday: 6 interesting facts about the Charmed star that you should know

Alyssa Milano is a popular name not only because of her acting but also her work as a philanthropist and an author. The actress has starred in several major projects including Melrose Place, Charmed and My Name Is Earl. As Milano celebrates her birthday on December 19, we take a look at some interesting facts about her that you must know and which will certainly leave you more "Charmed" with the star. Milano is best known for her roles such as Samantha Micelli in Who's the Boss? and Phoebe Halliwell in Charmed. She also runs a podcast which she started in 2019, called Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry. The podcast revolves around social and political commentary and often features actors, activists, and political luminaries as guests. From working towards spreading AIDS awareness back in the 80s to being a crucial part of the MeToo movement, Milano has been an inspiration for many for her activism. Alyssa has also spoken in favour of abortion rights and in May 2019, she advocated celibacy in the form of a sex strike in retaliation of the abortion law passed in the US state of Georgia.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
There's little that Alyssa Milano hasn't done and excelled at. In 2013, she wrote Hacktivist – a comic book series based on hacking and cybersecurity. She worked on this series with Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Marcus To.
Alyssa Milano has been open about her struggle with dyslexia and how it affected her work. In an old interview, she had revealed how her Canterville Ghost co-star Sir John Gielgud had helped her with advice on memorising her lines. She has also shared resources online through her Twitter account to help those with dyslexia.
As we said, Alyssa Milano has worn many hats and one of them is also that of a singer. She was a hugely successful pop artist in Japan in the late 80s and early 90s.
Milano had auditioned for a role on Beverly Hills, 90210 and it was that of Valerie Malone. Although eventually, the part went to Tiffani Thiessen.
According to reports, in 1988, Milano created a VHS workout tape named Teen Steam. It featured her along with other actresses dancing along to 80s pop hits and was released on VHS.