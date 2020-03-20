Home
/
Photos
/
Amala Paul
/
Amala Paul: Acting debut at 19 to her secret marriage, here's everything you must know about Aadai actress

Amala Paul: Acting debut at 19 to her secret marriage, here's everything you must know about Aadai actress

Amala Paul is amongst the most popular and sought after actresses in the South film industry. Check out some of her unknown facts that are hard to miss.
1303 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2020 07:59 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Amala Paul's FACTS you must know

    Amala Paul's FACTS you must know

    Amala Paul is one of the most versatile and popular actresses in the South film industry. After making a spectacular debut on the silver screen, Amala rose to fame after playing the title role in Mynaa, receiving critical acclaim for her work. She then went on to work with stars like Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya Siddharth to name a few. Amala is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses down south and is also known for her amazing sense of style. Needless to say, she enjoys a massive fan following. She is also active on social media and keeps posting some of her most amazing pictures which are indeed a treat for her fans. Speaking of that, check out the diva's unknown facts which will definitely leave you stunned.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Debut at the age of 19

    Debut at the age of 19

    All of 19, she made her debut with the film Neelathamara in a supporting role.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Family trivia

    Family trivia

    Amala's brother Abijith Paul is also an actor. He has appeared in movies like "Oru Indian Pranayakadha" (Malayalam), "Lailaa O Lailaa" (Malayalam) and Tamil horror-comedy, "Devil".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Name change for a brief while

    Name change for a brief while

    Amala had changed her on-screen name to Anakha, on director Samy's insistence for a while. However, after the failure of her 2011 movie Sindhu Samaveli, she revived her birth name, since she felt that the replacement had brought her bad luck.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    First marriage

    First marriage

    The actress got married to director A.L. Vijay back in June 2014. However, the two got divorced three years later in 2017.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Hobbies for life

    Hobbies for life

    According to Amala, yoga, gardening, reading and surfing keep her alive. She also loves trekking and travelling.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    New beginnings

    New beginnings

    Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Amala Paul secretly tied the knot with Bhavninder Singh in a private ceremony. The first photos of the newly married couple have surfaced on social media and they look perfect together. Amala Paul started dating him since 2017 and were in a live-in relationship.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest munchkin as he gets spotted with Saif Ali Khan; Check PHOTOS
Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest munchkin as he gets spotted with Saif Ali Khan; Check PHOTOS
Anushka Sharma\'s thigh high slit dresses we would want to steal from her wardrobe; See PHOTOS
Anushka Sharma's thigh high slit dresses we would want to steal from her wardrobe; See PHOTOS
Nora Fatehi pulls off a pantsuit with ease and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
Nora Fatehi pulls off a pantsuit with ease and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
Kanika Kapoor: Check out the Baby Doll singer\'s photos with her kids
Kanika Kapoor: Check out the Baby Doll singer's photos with her kids
Did you know Sai Pallavi REJECTED Vijay Deverakonda\'s Dear Comrade? Find out other movies turned down by her
Did you know Sai Pallavi REJECTED Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade? Find out other movies turned down by her
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan sports a mask as she gets spotted at the airport amid Coronavirus
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan sports a mask as she gets spotted at the airport amid Coronavirus

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement