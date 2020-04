1 / 6

Times when Amala Paul made headlines

Amala Paul is one of the most versatile and popular actresses in the South film industry. After making a spectacular debut on the silver screen, Amala rose to fame after playing the title role in Mynaa, receiving critical acclaim for her work. She then went on to work with stars like Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya Siddharth to name a few. She has delivered spectacular performances in films like Deiva Thirumagal, Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Run Baby Run, Mili, Amma Kanakku among uncountable others. Amala is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses down south and is also known for her amazing sense of style. Needless to say, she enjoys a massive fan following. She is also active on social media and keeps posting some of her most amazing pictures which are indeed a treat for her fans. The actress keeps blessing her fans with her sun-kissed snaps, no-makeup looks, vacation photos and the most glam avatars. Her social media is candid and a true reflection of herself. She was recently in the news for her rumoured marriage with musician businessman Bhavinder Singh in a secret ceremony. However, clarifying the rumours she said in a recent interview, "My wedding has some more time to happen. I am currently busy with films. Once they are done, I will announce my wedding. I spoke about my love. So I will speak about my wedding too. So till then, don't spread rumours on my weddings. I will announce it when the time comes." Speaking of that, check out times when the actress hit headlines.

