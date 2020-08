1 / 8

Amala Paul's holiday wardrobe is all about experimental style

Amala Paul is one South star who knows how to slay her looks even in lockdown. Amala Paul is clearly trying to keep things positive in her life amid lockdown and has been sharing inspirational quotes as her photo captions on Instagram. Recently, she shared a few throwback photos and wrote, "Kafka said: 'I have the true feeling of myself only when I'm unbearably unhappy.' I believe it's important that we all explore our conscience and become unbearably unhappy, if the need be, in order to find true happiness." , Amala rose to fame after playing the title role in Mynaa, receiving critical acclaim for her work. She then went on to work with stars like Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya Siddharth to name a few. Amala is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses down south and is also known for her amazing sense of style. Needless to say, she enjoys a massive fan following and her social media gives fans both style and vacation goals. Take a look at these stunning outfits the actress donned in her vacation.

