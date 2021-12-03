Amanda Seyfried Birthday: From Mean Girls to Mamma Mia, 5 movies of the star you can't miss

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Amanda Seyfried

It's Amanda Seyfried's 36th birthday today! Fans probably know her from some iconic movies including Mean Girls, Mamma Mia or Letters to Juliet. The actress is a trained Broadway singer and model. She rose to prominence from the epic teen movie Mean Girls (2004) and was also working as Lily Kane in Veronica Mars. Seyfried's filmography boasts of many popular movies and we cannot even begin to explain how much we love each and every one of her characters! She has starred in Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia 2! as Sophie. Seyfriend has also starred in Letters to Juliet, In Time, Red Riding Hood, The Big Wedding, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Ted 2, Pan and Fathers and Daughters, among others. The actress has also starred in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Les Miserables. Seyfried has received nominations in the Critics' Choice Movie Award, the Golden Globe Award, and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. On her birthday, we take a look at some of her most popular movies:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES