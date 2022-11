Machine Gun Kelly at AMAs 2022

The American Music Awards 2022 were held on November 20, Sunday and some of the music industry's biggest artists attended the event. The big night turned out to be a special one for the likes of Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Beyonce and more who bagged top honours of the evening. The red carpet event saw several major artists arriving in dazzling looks. Also, making a head-turning appearance on the red carpet was Machine Gun Kelly who wore a unique outfit. MGK turned up at the event sporting a purple suit with massive spikes. The singer was also among the winners for the evening as he took home the Favourite Rock Artist Award. Apart from Kelly several other artists made stylish appearances on the red carpet.