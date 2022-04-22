Amber Heard Birthday: Relationships, debut film and other interesting facts about the Aquaman star

Amber Heard has currently been in the headlines for an ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp. The actress and Depp are fighting it out in a USD 100 million lawsuits. In the meantime, the actress also celebrates her birthday on April 22 and as she turns 36, we take a look at some interesting facts about her that will leave fans surprised. Not many know that before taking up acting, Heard featured in music videos and was a part of Kenny Chesney's There Goes My Life and Eisley's I Wasn't Prepared. She also appeared in small TV roles on Jack & Bobby, The Mountain, and also the popular sitcom The OC in 2005. Heard's film debut happened with a minor role in Friday Night Lights in 2004. Although the actress' Hollywood career eventually picked up after she starred in Judd Apatow-produced comedy Pineapple Express starring Seth Rogen and James Franco. She also gained recognition after starring in Never Back Down. Today, one of the most popular roles that Heard has played includes her role as Mera in DCEU's Aquaman franchise.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Amber Heard's most publicised relationship has been her marriage with Johnny Depp. The couple married in 2012 and split in 2015 following which have been involved in an intense legal battle. The actress has also been rumoured to have dated Elon Musk. Her other rumoured romances also include Cara Delevingne.
Amber Heard welcomed her baby daughter Oonagh Paige Heard on April 8, 2021, via surrogate. The actress recently celebrated her 1st birthday and wrote, "My little O is a year old today. I still can’t believe you’re here. The greatest year."
Amber Heard is an ambassador for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and also pledged her divorce settlement sum to them. She also featured in a public service announcement on the subject for the #GirlGaze Project.
Amber Heard came out as bisexual at GLAAD's 25th Anniversary event in 2010. The actress said, "I don't label myself one way or another -- I have had successful relationships with men and now a woman" at the event.
Amid her legal battle with Johnny Depp, while Heard has faced online backlash as fans of the actor called for her replacement in Aquaman 2, the actress wasn't removed from the project and will be seen alongside Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. She has also been signed for Conor Allyn's thriller, In the Fire.
