Amber Heard Birthday: Relationships, debut film and other interesting facts about the Aquaman star

1 / 6

Early career in Hollywood

Amber Heard has currently been in the headlines for an ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp. The actress and Depp are fighting it out in a USD 100 million lawsuits. In the meantime, the actress also celebrates her birthday on April 22 and as she turns 36, we take a look at some interesting facts about her that will leave fans surprised. Not many know that before taking up acting, Heard featured in music videos and was a part of Kenny Chesney's There Goes My Life and Eisley's I Wasn't Prepared. She also appeared in small TV roles on Jack & Bobby, The Mountain, and also the popular sitcom The OC in 2005. Heard's film debut happened with a minor role in Friday Night Lights in 2004. Although the actress' Hollywood career eventually picked up after she starred in Judd Apatow-produced comedy Pineapple Express starring Seth Rogen and James Franco. She also gained recognition after starring in Never Back Down. Today, one of the most popular roles that Heard has played includes her role as Mera in DCEU's Aquaman franchise.

Photo Credit : Getty Images